The U.S. men’s national basketball team may be headlined by players like Kemba Walker, but he isn’t the only member of the Boston Celtics garnering some attention, and for good reason.

Jaylen Brown was very solid off the bench for Team USA in Thursday’s 98-45 blowout of Japan. The 22-year-old scored a game-high 20 points on 9-of-15 shooting with seven rebounds and two steals, which was the perfect bounce-back effort after only playing six minutes Tuesday vs. Turkey.

Brown was great on both sides of the ball, using his defense to create buckets on the other end on multiple occasions. Two dunks stood out above the rest, however.

The wing telegraphed a pass late in the first half, which led to a steal and a thunderous windmill dunk.

Brown has never been one to back down from trying to put someone on a poster (looking at you Giannis Antetokounmpo), and he did so successfully on Thursday.

The endless pursuit of posters doesn’t stop during a blowout, apparently.

Team USA kicks off second-round play against Greece on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images