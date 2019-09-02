Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kemba Walker is soaking in every minute of being in China with the U.S. men’s national basketball team.

The Boston Celtics guard, along with fellow teammates Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart, all are overseas for the 2019 FIBA World Cup. Team USA earned a victory in its first game of the first round of the tournament over Czech Republic on Sunday.

But it wasn’t the 13 points Walker amassed, or even the victory, that really stood out in his mind. It was the cheers from the fans when he walked onto the court.

“To know you have fans in other places, especially me, it was very humbling,” Walker told ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. “It’s just a great feeling.

“This is something I’ve been looking forward to being a part of for a long time. It’s special to be a part of this team,” he added. “I’ve been a part of USA Basketball for years, I was on a couple Select Teams where I didn’t get this far. I appreciate it.”

Walker and the rest of Team USA will have their hands full as they get set to take on Turkey on Tuesday. Turkey defeated Japan easily in its first game 86-67.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images