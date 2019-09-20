Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics selected Romeo Langford with their top choice in the 2019 NBA Draft, but recovery from offseason thumb surgery has prevented him from hitting the court.

Langford was listed on Boston’s summer league roster, but did not suit up or practice as he continued to work his way back from surgery on a torn ligament in his shooting thumb. Langford dealt with the injury throughout his lone year at Indiana, but elected to wait until after the season to have the procedure.

With less than three weeks left until training camp, Langford has been fully cleared to play, according to Amico Hoops.

Langford averaged 16.5 points in 32 games for the Hoosiers, but the concerning portion came from beyond the arc where he shot just 27.2 percent. Those problems very well could be a result of his thumb injury, but time will tell if his 3-point shot improves post-surgery.

The Celtics are set to begin training camp on Oct. 1.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images