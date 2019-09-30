CANTON, Mass. — When Boston Celtics training camp begins Tuesday, Romeo Langford will be a full go.
The Celtics’ first-round pick in the 2019 NBA Draft had been dealing with a hand injury suffered last fall. He got surgery right after his college season ended, then rehabbed it through the summer, missing summer league as a result.
But during media day Monday, Langford indicated he is 100 percent.
“My hand is 100 percent, I don’t feel any pain with it,” Langford said. “It’s been a real good adjustment coming back from it, also working out now with no restrictions. I feel like I’m getting better every day this summer, getting back to being ready for training camp.
“I feel a lot more confident, just being able to play without anything on my thumb. I was worried about something being on my hand while I’m shooting, but now I’m feeling back to normal. It feels a lot more normal now.”
Provided he plays, the Celtics will get their first look at Langford in game action Sunday in a preseason game against the Charlotte Hornets.
