The Boston Celtics had a roller-coaster 2018-19 season, meaning a new campaign comes with plenty of anticipation and excitement.

Semi Ojeleye, along with Celtics fans everywhere, is looking forward to the fresh slate.

“I think everybody knows that this year’s gonna be a fresh start for us — a chance for us to really play good basketball all year and be a team all year no matter what happens,” Ojeleye said, per The Athletic’s Jay King.

Ojeleye average 3.3 points on 42.4 percent shooting in 56 games last season, but his 31.5 percent clip from deep was rather concerning. The 24-year-old admitted that the difficult stretch was tough on him, but he’s going to stay motivated moving forward as he continues to improve.

“I’m human. I think we all get down on ourselves,” Ojeleye said Tuesday, per MassLive. “I don’t think there’s any person out there that can say when they’re having a bad stretch they’re not going to get down on themselves… But for me, especially, just realizing when I have those down stretches the quicker I get back up, the better I’ll play.

“No matter if the shots going in, not going in, just staying aggressive,” he added, per MassLive. “I think that’s half the battle for me, just knowing that I can do things I can do on the court and from there to go out and do it.”

The Celtics are set to begin training camp on Oct. 1 at the Auerbach Center.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports Images