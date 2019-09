Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — Hey, look who it is!

Tacko Fall has arrived at Gillette Stadium ahead of Sunday evening’s matchup between the Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers. NESN’s Zack Cox and Doug Kyed captured the 7-foot-7 big man hanging on the sidelines ahead of New England’s first game of the regular season.

Take a look:

See that incredibly tall guy in white? That’s Tacko Fall. pic.twitter.com/rz9xletsFG — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 8, 2019

Red zone threat Tacko Fall pic.twitter.com/RFVkeBLQoi — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) September 8, 2019

Tacko Fall is impossibly tall. pic.twitter.com/MQogUGwLgn — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 8, 2019

Considering the tour Tacko has gone on this summer, we can’t say we’re surprised to see him here.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images