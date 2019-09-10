Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Who can fault Grant Williams for stoking unrest in the digital realm?

After realizing Tacko Fall doesn’t appear in “NBA 2k 20,” the Boston Celtics forward launched a campaign Monday night via Twitter aimed at adding his fellow rookie teammate to this year’s version of the popular video basketball game.

“Soooooo i need some uproar my best friend big TACK isn’t even on 2k,” Williams wrote. “Celtics fans im surprised y’all haven’t noticed. … ”

Fall supports Williams’ “Bring Tacko to 2k” campaign, judging by his response.

Fall, who’s 7-foot-6, has been the Celtics’ offseason sensation, seemingly drawing attention and winning new fans with every step he takes and move he makes. However, the Celtics signed him to an Exhibit-10 contract, and there’s no guarantee he’ll earn a spot on the team’s 15-man roster.

Nevertheless, Williams can’t be the only avid gamer, who’d like to use Fall’s considerable size to frustrate their video-game opponents.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images