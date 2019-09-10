Who can fault Grant Williams for stoking unrest in the digital realm?
After realizing Tacko Fall doesn’t appear in “NBA 2k 20,” the Boston Celtics forward launched a campaign Monday night via Twitter aimed at adding his fellow rookie teammate to this year’s version of the popular video basketball game.
“Soooooo i need some uproar my best friend big TACK isn’t even on 2k,” Williams wrote. “Celtics fans im surprised y’all haven’t noticed. … ”
Fall supports Williams’ “Bring Tacko to 2k” campaign, judging by his response.
Fall, who’s 7-foot-6, has been the Celtics’ offseason sensation, seemingly drawing attention and winning new fans with every step he takes and move he makes. However, the Celtics signed him to an Exhibit-10 contract, and there’s no guarantee he’ll earn a spot on the team’s 15-man roster.
Nevertheless, Williams can’t be the only avid gamer, who’d like to use Fall’s considerable size to frustrate their video-game opponents.
