The Boston Celtics are set to begin training camp on Tuesday, Oct. 1, and Tacko Fall says he’s ready to go.
The 7-foot-7 big man told reporters Wednesday that he’s physically ready for the start of camp, per The Athletic’s Jay King.
Fall enters camp competing for Boston’s 15th and final roster spot alongside the likes of Javonte Green, Kaiser Gates, Tremont Waters and Max Strus, to name a few. Waters and Strus both are under two-way contracts with the Celtics, which are eligible to be converted into fully guaranteed deals.
So what happens to Fall if he doesn’t make the Celtics’ opening night roster? We dove into the possibilities here.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images