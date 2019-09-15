Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sunday is a big day for Matt Patricia.

The Detroit Lions head coach is feeling his seat get a bit warmer after his team settled for a tie last week against the Arizona Cardinals. And should Detroit fall to the Los Angeles at home Sunday afternoon, Patricia’s seat practically will be in flames.

Will the Lions rebound and move to 1-0-1, or will the Chargers move to 2-0? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how and when to watch Chargers vs. Lions:

When: Sunday, Sept. 15 at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images