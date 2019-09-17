Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Charlie McAvoy is happy to be in a Bruins uniform for at least three more years.

The Boston defenseman signed a three-year deal with the club Sunday morning before reporting to Day 3 of Bruins’ training camp.

McAvoy expressed desire to remain in Black and Gold, and that became a reality for the 21-year-old. Zdeno Chara already expressed his excitement for his linemate to re-join him, and now it was McAvoy’s turn to do the same with a simple Instagram post.

“Oh, Boston, you’re my home 🎵 #BackToWork,” he captioned the photo which features him and teammates Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, Danton Heinen and Matt Grzelcyk celebrating.

Take a look:

It’s good to have you back, Charlie.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images