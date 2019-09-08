Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s easy to forget about the Gunner Olszewskis of the world when Antonio Brown is coming to town.

As you surely know by now, Brown signed with the New England Patriots on Saturday mere hours after his release from the Oakland Raiders. The move sent shockwaves across the sports world, and unsurprisingly led to some wild reactions on social media.

As you might expect, Julian Edelman was among those who just couldn’t help but Instagram about it. In fact, the Patriots wideout went so far as to make (have the people at his JE11 brand make?) a new line of shirts, inspired by the acquisition of Brown.

Check this out:

OK, those are pretty awesome.

However, there is one major problem with the shirt. Thankfully, Patriots rookie defensive end Chase Winovich was willing to call Edelman out.

Take a look:

“America’s Worst Nightmare Tour.” @scottzolak should have trademarked that one. (And Chase Winovich wants to know where Gunner Olszewski’s invite is.) pic.twitter.com/WrOi7s68XD — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 8, 2019

If you ask us, those shirts are unwearable until Olzewski’s name is on them.

As for Brown, the 31-year-old star receiver isn’t eligible to play Sunday night in the Patriots season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers. But when he is able to suit up, the Patriots will gain their greatest weapon at receiver since Randy Moss.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images