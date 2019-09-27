Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics are less than one week away from training camp, but it appears the majority of players already are at the Auerbach Center working out with one another.

This isn’t uncommon, as most NBA teams have had unofficial workouts and pickup games going on over the last few weeks. On Thursday, however, we got a look at Kemba Walker, Romeo Langford and their Celtics teammates getting some work in.

Check it out:

That’s Vincent Poirier, one of Boston’s froncourt additions, in the bottom left photo. The French center should provide some nice depth inside for the Celtics in his first professional season.

Langford missed Boston’s summer league slate in its entirety as he recovered from surgery to repair a torn ligament in his thumb. Unfortunately for Celtics fans and media alike, this particular photo doesn’t provide a great look at the left thumb. But with training camp opening on Tuesday, we’ll have an update from the Indiana product sooner rather than later.

The Celtics will hold media day on Monday prior to the first day of camp.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images