Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown made a fashion statement Sunday morning.

The quality of that statement is for you to decide, however.

Brown, who will make his New England Patriots debut Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, arrived at Hard Rock Stadium wearing one seriously bizarre outfit. The unique get-up was available for all to see as the star receiver walked off the team bus.

Take a look:

Antonio Brown exiting the bus in Miami for his first game with the #Patriots pic.twitter.com/Jr4ZTUDWWW — Patriots on NBCSB (@NBCSPatriots) September 15, 2019

Honestly, everything from the knees-up is just fine. Though, in Brown’s defense, Sunday’s game in Miami was forecast to be a scorcher.

Greetings from Hard Rock Stadium, where the heat index already is up in the mid-90s. Gonna be a scorcher today. pic.twitter.com/7bWOYrrMiq — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 15, 2019

How Brown performs in his Patriots debut will be among Week 2’s more fascinating headlines.

For what it’s worth, the 31-year-old reportedly had a strong first week of practice.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images