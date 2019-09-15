Antonio Brown made a fashion statement Sunday morning.
The quality of that statement is for you to decide, however.
Brown, who will make his New England Patriots debut Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, arrived at Hard Rock Stadium wearing one seriously bizarre outfit. The unique get-up was available for all to see as the star receiver walked off the team bus.
Take a look:
Honestly, everything from the knees-up is just fine. Though, in Brown’s defense, Sunday’s game in Miami was forecast to be a scorcher.
How Brown performs in his Patriots debut will be among Week 2’s more fascinating headlines.
For what it’s worth, the 31-year-old reportedly had a strong first week of practice.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images