Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Liverpool made it six wins from six Premier League games this season with a hard-fought 2-1 victory at Chelsea.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s emphatic early free-kick was added to by Roberto Firmino’s header to put the Reds in control at half-time of Sunday’s match at Stamford Bridge.

N’Golo Kante reduced the arrears for Frank Lampard’s team in the 71st minute and the visitors were forced to withstand sustained spells of pressure thereafter as the hosts pushed for a leveler.

But Jürgen Klopp’s side stood firm to maintain their 100 percent winning start to the top-flight campaign and restore their five-point lead at the top of the table.

Thumbnail photo via Instagram/Liverpool Football Club