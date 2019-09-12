Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Sky are off to Round 2 of the WNBA playoffs.

Chicago was dominant in its 105-76 trouncing of the Phoenix Mercury in the first single-elimination round of the postseason. Sky forward Diamond DeShields (25 points, four rebounds, three assists) led the charge while Stefanie Dolson (16 points), Astou Ndour (16), Allie Quigley (15) and Cheyenne Parker (11) all scored in double figures for Chicago.

Check out some of the highlights:

The @wnbachicagosky blitz out to a 12-0 run to start the second half! 💥👀 Watch LIVE on ESPN2! #WNBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/zcWAvU2BoI — WNBA (@WNBA) September 12, 2019

The Sky take on the Las Vegas Aces in the second single-elimination round of the postseason Sunday at 5 p.m. ET at Mandalay Bay Events Center. The winner of this contest will head to Mohegan Sun Arena to face the Connecticut Sun in the WNBA semifinals.

Thumbnail photo via Photo Credit: Chris Poss