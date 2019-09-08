Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Kansas City Chiefs grabbed their first win of the season Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but it came with some bad news.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill suffered a collarbone injury after a hit from Jalen Ramsey, resulting in his early exit from the game. Hill is not expected to need surgery, but reportedly will miss a few weeks. Head coach Andy Reid wasn’t thrilled with the hit from Ramsey, and noted that in a postgame interview with the Chiefs Radio Network.

“I’m not sure that was the cleanest of plays,” Reid said, per CheifsDigest.com’s Matt Derrick.

Andy Reid tells Chiefs Radio network that Tyreek Hill went to a local hospital for tests and head trainer Rick Burkholder would "talk to the guys" later about his status. Reid wasn't very happy with the hit from Jalen Ramsey: "I'm not sure that was the cleanest of plays." — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) September 8, 2019

Hill finished his day with two catches for 16 yards.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images