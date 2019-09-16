Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Patrick Mahomes had one heck of a first half Sunday night.

The Kansas City Chiefs threw for 313 yards with four (!) touchdowns against the Oakland Raiders at Oakland Coliseum. Those four TD’s alone came in the second quarter.

Mahomes hasn’t showed signs of slowing down from his 50-touchdown pass season in 2018 and has seven through his first two games.

But his impressive two quarters against Oakland sent Twitter into a frenzy, with plenty of users making sure the Chicago Bears are reminded of not selecting the quarterback. Here are some of the best tweets:

Remember when the Chicago Bears traded up to draft Mitch Trubisky over Patrick Mahomes? — Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) September 15, 2019

if you ever have trouble forgetting a mistake you made, remember that the bears could have drafted patrick mahomes but they drafted mitch trubisky — eboy (@KonAlmighty) September 15, 2019

Live look at Patrick Mahomes after throwing his 4th TD in the 2nd quarter: pic.twitter.com/eCJr8tN0yX — ESPN Fantasy Sports (@ESPNFantasy) September 15, 2019

@PatrickMahomes literally needs one quarter to beat a good team… — Noah Woltje (@NoahWoltje) September 16, 2019

Patrick Mahomes failed to throw a TD pass in 3 of 4 quarters today. What a bummer for fantasy fans. pic.twitter.com/3DIFKZyMy6 — Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano) September 16, 2019

So can we all agree that Patrick Mahomes is really good at football? — Coach Heslinga (@CoachHeslinga) September 16, 2019

Patrick Mahomes makes 300+ yards and 4 TDs *in the first half* look like a walk in the park lmao — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) September 15, 2019

Weekly reminder that the Bears selected somebody called Mitch over Patrick Mahomes — Joel Beckner (@Ir0nSharpenIr0n) September 15, 2019

Kind of an off day for Patrick Mahomes. Only 4 TDs and 400 yards. — Damon A. Salvadore (@DamonSalvadore1) September 15, 2019

Mitch Trubisky's first 2 weeks combined: 72 pass attempts, 348 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT Patrick Mahomes in the 2nd quarter today: 17 pass attempts, 278 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT The Bears definitely made the right choice! — Nathan Marzion (@nathanmarzion) September 15, 2019

Patrick Mahomes has more games in his career with 4+ touchdown passes (8) than games with 2 touchdown passes or less (6). — b e a r d w e l l (@LanceTHESPOKEN) September 15, 2019

Mitch Trubisky was drafted before Patrick Mahomes — @kchere4comedy (@kchere4comedy) September 15, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports Images