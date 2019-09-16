Patrick Mahomes had one heck of a first half Sunday night.
The Kansas City Chiefs threw for 313 yards with four (!) touchdowns against the Oakland Raiders at Oakland Coliseum. Those four TD’s alone came in the second quarter.
Mahomes hasn’t showed signs of slowing down from his 50-touchdown pass season in 2018 and has seven through his first two games.
But his impressive two quarters against Oakland sent Twitter into a frenzy, with plenty of users making sure the Chicago Bears are reminded of not selecting the quarterback. Here are some of the best tweets:
Thumbnail photo via Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports Images