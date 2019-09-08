Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Week 1 of the NFL Sunday slate kicks off with quite the doozy, with a couple of strong AFC contenders matching up right out of the gates.

The Kansas City Chiefs enter the season as one of the early favorites to make a run back to the AFC Championship Game and potentially raise the Lombardi Trophy. The Jaguars come in hoping to be a revitalized group with Nick Foles coming in to stabilize the quarterback position.

Here’s how to watch Chiefs vs. Jaguars:

Start Time: Sunday, Sept. 8, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images