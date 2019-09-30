The internet is up in arms over Jonathan Jones’ hit on Josh Allen. People irate over the play are wrong, but they’re irate nevertheless.
And, well, Chris Long and Richard Sherman are over it.
In case you missed it, Jones was flagged for unnecessary roughness Sunday after making helmet-to-helmet contact with Allen. The hit from the Patriots cornerback forced the Buffalo Bills quarterback to the sidelines, where he watched New England earn a 16-10 victory at New Era Field. Allen was diagnosed with a concussion Monday, while Jones avoided a suspension.
The play has led to much debate, with many feeling Jones should have been ejected from the game and subsequently suspended. And that’s not sitting well with both Long, a former Patriot, and Sherman.
Long tweeted in defense of Jones, while Sherman seemingly agreed. However, Sherman put forth an argument that’s iffy, to say the least.
Take a look:
Sherman, of course, is referring to the brutal hit that Vontaze Burfict delivered on Jack Doyle. The Oakland Raiders linebacker was handed a season-long suspension for the play.
As for Jones, the NFL was right to not suspend the Patriots cornerback. Just because a play looks bad in slo-mo doesn’t mean it warrants outrage and punishment.
