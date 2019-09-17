Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With the Boston Red Sox all but mathematically eliminated from postseason contention, all eyes have begun to shift toward next season.

And one of the biggest question marks surrounding next year’s squad will be the health of Chris Sale.

Sale avoided Tommy John surgery on his left elbow, but was injected with a PRP shot during his visit with Dr. James Andrews in Pensacola, Fla., back in mid-August. The lefty was slated to be reevaluated 4-6 weeks after getting the shot, but was effectively shut down for the rest of the season in order to begin rehabbing for spring training.

Sale has been in Fort Myers, Fla., working out and manager Alex Cora gave an encouraging, albeit brief update, saying the lefty ace “is making progress.”

“Everything looks like he’s getting better,” Cora said, via The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.

Cora also noted that the team plans to meet with Sale during the Sox’s series against the Rays in Tampa Bay.

While it’s not a very extensive update, it’s certainly better than bad news. And while he is in the early stages of getting ready for next season, it has to be somewhat comforting to know Sale has not had any setbacks thus far.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images