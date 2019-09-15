Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Christian Vazquez is having a career year.

Although the Boston Red Sox’s season hasn’t gone as planned, there still have been a few bright spots with the 29-year-old backstop being one of them. Vazquez has taken a step forward offensively and its paying off as he is seeing career highs in doubles (25), home runs (19), RBI (60) and runs (57) entering Sunday’s series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies.

For more on Vazquez’s career year, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images