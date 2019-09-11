Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots looked good this past Sunday night at Gillette Stadium.

Like really, really, almost frighteningly good.

There were absolutely no signs of rust for the reigning Super Bowl champions, who annihilated the Pittsburgh Steelers in a primetime clash. It was a well-rounded victory for New England, too, as Tom Brady and Co. looked awfully sharp, while the Patriots’ defense gave Ben Roethlisberger and his crew little room to breathe.

The Patriots’ dominant season-opening performance left Colin Cowherd with no choice other than to put them atop his NFL power rankings heading into Week 2. Not only did “The Herd” host give the Pats the top spot, he practically drooled over them.

“I mean, what are you gonna say? I mean, New England’s got the best secondary in the league, the best coach in the league, the best quarterback in the league, the best running-back depth in the league,” Cowherd said Tuesday on FOX Sports 1. “When’s the last time they gave up, like, a bad touchdown? Like you’re like, ‘Oh, that’s blown coverage.’ I mean, they just don’t do it. They don’t get penalized. Hail Mary to Miami, there you go. They’ve had one in four years. Sometimes you watch New England, they’re playing a different game. They just don’t make the mistakes everybody else does. Added Antonio Brown. Josh Gordon, by the way. Good luck defending him, he looks like a tight end playing wide receiver. (Julian) Edelman, running backs — almost not fair. It’s deliciously not fair.”

10. Houston

9. LAC

8. Green Bay

7. Baltimore

6. Minnesota

5. ??

4. ??

3. ??

2. ??

1. ??@ColinCowherd gives his Herd Hierarchy after Week 1 pic.twitter.com/KjBkV1ctic — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) September 10, 2019

Deliciously not fair. That’s a new one.

The Patriots likely will hold onto the No. 1 spot on Cowherd’s list for at least another week. New England notoriously has struggled in South Beach in the past, but we can imagine the Patriots stumbling over a Dolphins team that looked flat-out dreadful in Week 1.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images