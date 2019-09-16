Plans for one of this region’s biggest college football events are beginning to take shape.
Teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference and the American Athletic Conference will contest the new bowl game at Fenway Park, starting in 2020, The Associated Press reported Monday. The bowl will be among the 40-plus postseason games on next year’s college football schedule but it will be the first-ever to take place at the historic home of the Boston Red Sox. Fenway Sports Management is expected to announce the name and date of the new Bowl on Tuesday.
The ACC, one of college football’s powerhouse conferences, is committed to sending one of its teams to the Fenway Bowl bebetween 2020 and 2025, according to the Associated Press. While the AAC lacks traditional powers, 15th-ranked UCF bears the standard for the conference.
Notre Dame and Boston College played a 2015 game at Fenway Park, ending a 47-year stretch without football at the venue. Fenway has since staged one-off college football games, and the new bowl will start a tradition of drawing fans there long after the Red Sox season has ended.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images