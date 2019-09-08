Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A lot of eyes will be on Jacoby Brissett on Sunday.

The new starting quarterback for the Colts will look to lead Indianapolis to victory over the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park. Brissett was named the starter after Andrew Luck retired after six seasons.

Los Angeles will look to begin the season on a high note after finishing 2018 with a 12-4 record and getting bounced from the playoffs by the New England Patriots in the Divisional round matchup.

Here’s how to watch Colts vs. Chargers:

Start Time: Sunday, Sept. 8, at 4:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images