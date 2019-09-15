Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nothing like a good AFC South rivalry to get your juices flowing on a Sunday afternoon, right?

No? Oh.

Anyway, the Tennessee Titans, who “upset” the Cleveland Browns last week will host the 0-1 Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. This game could go a long way toward determining who comes out of the division by the end of the season.

Here’s how and when to watch Colts vs. Titans:

When: Sunday, Sept. 15 at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images