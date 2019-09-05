Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With football set to begin Thursday night, we’re wrapping up the fun stretch of time where everyone floats their best predictions.

ESPN on Wednesday released their “bold predictions” for all 32 teams, and for the New England Patriots the focus was on the offensive line.

For his choice, Patriots insider Mike Reiss said left tackle Isaiah Wynn would claim Comeback Player of the Year honors.

Here’s his reasoning.

“The Patriots selected Wynn with the 23rd overall pick in 2018, but lost him for his entire rookie season when he tore his Achilles in an August preseason game. This year, Wynn was brought along slowly in spring practices and training camp, and now looks primed to start the season as Tom Brady’s blindside protector.”

The Patriots would benefit in a big way if that came true.

Especially with David Andrews done for the season, the offensive line has some question marks. Trent Brown left during the offseason for the Oakland Raiders, so left tackle was a vacant position heading into camp. Wynn technically is a guard and is a bit undersized for a left tackle, but he has the skills to be useful protecting Brady’s blindside. However, until the 22-year-old gets into game action we don’t know how effective he’ll be.

That said, there is plenty of curiosity surrounding Wynn and if he’ll be able to step up, but the upside definitely is there.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images