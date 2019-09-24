Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Courtney Williams has more swagger in one pinky finger than most people have in their entire body.

And she continues to be one incredible hype woman for herself and her Connecticut Sun teammates.

The 5-foot-8 point guard went off for 17 points and a playoff career-high 13 rebounds Sunday in the Sun’s Game 3 victory Sunday over the Sparks, scoring no less than 15 points per game in Connecticut’s sweep of Los Angeles. After the game, Williams discussed her pregame preparation, which apparently includes individual (albeit brief) pep talks with the Sun’s starting five.

And, as per usual, her answer underscores who she’s been both on and off the court all season: the ultimate hype woman.

“I mean I feel like we just doing what we do. You know, there’s not really a magic potion to it,” she said, per the Hartford Courant’s Alexa Philippou. “You know, I walk up to five (Jasmine Thomas) and I say, ‘Yo, yo a dawg, so do what you do.’ And I walk up to JJ (Jonquel Jones) and I say, ‘Ain’t nobody can guard you.’ And I walk up to 40 (Shekinna Stricklen) and I say, ‘Aye, you the best shooter in the league.’ And then I walk up to AT (Alyssa Thomas) and I say, ‘Yo, you the toughest person in the league right now, nobody can hold you.’

“And then, you know, I’m a bucket so I tell myself, ‘Yo, you a buck.’ And that’s it. And then we go out and do what we do.”

If your friends don't hype you up like @CourtMWilliams hypes up her teammates… you may want to get new friends pic.twitter.com/jQimem9VH4 — Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) September 23, 2019

Everyone should have a Courtney Williams in their life.

Thumbnail photo via Photo Credit: Chris Poss