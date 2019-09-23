Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Connecticut Sun are off the WNBA finals. And Courtney Williams can tell you why.

The point guard spoke with ESPN’s Holly Rowe after Sunday’s Game 3 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks, where she revealed why she believes the Sun cruised to victory.

“We just stayed tough,” she said. “We know they’re a tough team, we knew they was going to come out the same way they came out last game. But we just stayed tough and played Sun basketball.”

"We just stayed tough and played Sun basketball" 💯@jaszthomas & @CourtMWilliams share what it took to get the job done and punch their ticket to the #WNBA Finals! pic.twitter.com/oM47ZIsHRo — WNBA (@WNBA) September 23, 2019

We can’t wait to see what these two will bring to the court come Sept. 29 when the Sun take on the winner of the Aces-Mystics semifinals series. Washington currently leads Las Vegas 2-1.

Thumbnail photo via Chris Poss/Connecticut Sun