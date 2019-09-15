Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Cowboys certainly look like a well-oiled machine.

Dallas brought it to the New York Giants in a Week 1 NFC East Division matchup, and they’ll get the chance to make it 2-0 against divisional opponents to start the season.

The Cowboys will travel to Washington D.C. to take on the Redskins.

The Redskins enter Week 2 off a 32-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, and will look to avoid falling into an early hole in the division. Do they have enough to keep up with Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott and Co.? Time will tell.

Here’s how to watch Cowboys vs. Redskins

When: Sunday, Sept. 15, at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports GO

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images