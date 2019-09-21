Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Craig Kimbrel reached a new career high Saturday, but it’s probably one he’d like to forget.

The Cubs closer was brought it in the ninth inning with Chicago up 8-7 on the St. Louis Cardinals and immediately ran into trouble.

Kimbrel gave up a home run to Yadier Molina to begin the inning to tie things up at 8-8 on the very first pitch he threw.

ICYMI – One the very first pitch of the ninth inning, Yadi sends Kimbrel's pitch into the Wrigley bleachers to tie up the ballgame. #TimeToFly pic.twitter.com/YWVzpOHXaG — FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) September 21, 2019

To make matters worse, he surrendered what would be the game-winning bomb to the next batter Paul DeJong to make it 9-8 Cardinals. Chicago would go on to lose by the same score.

BACK-TO-BACK TO START THE 9TH! 💪 pic.twitter.com/MAsA4M07hH — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 21, 2019

The home run to DeJong marked the ninth dinger the right-hander gave up this season, a new career high. What makes the stat even more surprising is that Kimbrel didn’t sign with the Cubs until June, so he hasn’t even pitched a full season.

The loss put the Cubs’ postseason hopes even more out of reach as they now sit six games back in the National League Central standings, and 2 1/2 games out of the final playoff spot.

Thumbnail photo via Jon Durr/USA TODAY Sports Images