Craig Kimbrel reached a new career high Saturday, but it’s probably one he’d like to forget.
The Cubs closer was brought it in the ninth inning with Chicago up 8-7 on the St. Louis Cardinals and immediately ran into trouble.
Kimbrel gave up a home run to Yadier Molina to begin the inning to tie things up at 8-8 on the very first pitch he threw.
To make matters worse, he surrendered what would be the game-winning bomb to the next batter Paul DeJong to make it 9-8 Cardinals. Chicago would go on to lose by the same score.
The home run to DeJong marked the ninth dinger the right-hander gave up this season, a new career high. What makes the stat even more surprising is that Kimbrel didn’t sign with the Cubs until June, so he hasn’t even pitched a full season.
The loss put the Cubs’ postseason hopes even more out of reach as they now sit six games back in the National League Central standings, and 2 1/2 games out of the final playoff spot.
