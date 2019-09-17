Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There are quite a few gifted quarterbacks currently in the twilight of their respective careers, but is it possible Ben Roethlisberger is the best of the bunch?

Maybe, maybe not. Either way, get a load of this take from Cris Carter.

Roethlisberger, as you certainly know by now, will be out for the rest of the season with an elbow injury. At 37 years old, the ailment has left many wondering if this will lead to Big Ben eventually calling it a career.

Carter, he said during Tuesday’s airing of FS1’s “First Things First,” doesn’t believe this marks the end of Roethlisberger’s run. In making his argument though, he posited that Roethlisberger is more talented than Eli Manning, Philip Rivers, Drew Brees and Tom Brady.

“Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Philip Rivers, Eli, these guys are in tremendous shape, but none of those guys are the athlete Ben Roethlisberger is. None of them have the talent Ben Roethlisberger does. If you ask all of them and they were telling the truth, ‘Tom Brady, hey man, would you rather take Ben Roethlisberger’s tools?’ And Tom’s won a lot and everything, but he’d be like, ‘yes.'”

Strap in and take a listen to his full comments below.

"Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Philip Rivers, Eli, these guys are in tremendous shape. But none of those guys are the athlete Ben Roethlisberger is. None of them have the talent Ben does. This will be one of the biggest challenges of his career. He will respond to this." — @criscarter80

Yeah, we’re not so sure about this one.

Make no mistake, Roethlisberger very much is in the mix in terms of sheer talent with Brady and Brees. But to say with such conviction that Roethlisberger unequivocally is the best, well that might be reaching a bit.

