It seems it’s only a matter of time before Jalen Ramsey finds a new home.

Ramsey reportedly requested a trade out of Jacksonville earlier this week, and a blockbuster deal appears to be on the forefront. Given the Jaguars’ short week, Ramsey likely will play Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans, but the primetime divisional clash very well could be his last game in a Jacksonville uniform.

The question now is, where will Ramsey end up? Defensive back-needy teams like the San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have been identified as potential landing spots, but Cris Carter believes two other teams provide more appealing situations.

“I think the Raiders, Jon Gruden. They got the cap space. They got a really young team. They could use a corner play,” Carter said Thursday on FS1’s “First Things First.” “They could also use a star going to Las Vegas. Tennesse Titans, I do believe Coach (Kerry) Coombs, he was a legendary high school coach, coached at Ohio State. He only coached in Ohio until last year when he took the job in Tennessee. Vrabel, who has experience at Ohio State, went there and got him. He is a great, great defensive backs coach in his hometown there with the Titans. So the Raiders or the Titans, I feel, are the smoothest transitions for him, for a guy that has that type of skillset. Big corner, wants to play a lot of man-to-man and, as we said before, he’s from Tennessee and wants to go back there. Any time you can get a big star like that in a smaller market like Tennessee, I think they should look in that.”

Ironically enough, Carter’s take aligns with Ramsey’s preferred destinations. Things might have changed since his offseason appearance on the “Bussin’ With The Boys” podcast, but Ramsey himself listed the Titans and Raiders as two teams he’d be interested in joining if he were to leave the Jaguars.

A team interested in trading for Ramsey must be willing to fork over more than just draft capital, though. The two-time Pro Bowl selection, whose contract expires after the 2020 season, is looking to be paid, and it’s safe to say he’s not going to settle for a penny less than what he believes he’s worth.

