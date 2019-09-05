Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Sun are back in the WNBA playoffs.

Only this time, Connecticut won’t have to cope with the two pesky single-elimination rounds.

The Sun locked up a double-bye to start the 2019 postseason with a whopping 102-72 victory Wednesday over the Dallas Wings at Mohegan Sun Arena. Although seeding has yet to be decided, Connecticut can finish no lower than the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

Tickets for Games 1 and 2 of the Sun’s semifinals series go on sale Thursday at noon, according to the team. Game 1 of the series is slated for Sept. 17 at Mohegan Sun Arena. Game 2 of the series will be played Sept. 19 on the Sun’s home turf, as well.

This is Connecticut’s first trip to the semifinals since 2012. The Sun have been eliminated from the playoffs during the single-elimination rounds two years in a row, but that trend is now guaranteed to change.

The WNBA playoffs begin Sept. 11.

Thumbnail photo via Connecticut Sun