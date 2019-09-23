Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Sun etched themselves into WNBA history before Sunday night’s game against the Los Angeles Sparks even began.

Connecticut now has gone 37 straight games with the same five starters: Courtney Williams (PG), Jasmine Thomas (SG), Shekinna Stricklen (SF), Alyssa Thomas (PF) and Jonquel Jones (C). And this puts this year’s No. 2 seed among some elite company.

The Sun now are among 11 other teams in WNBA history that have gone with the same starting five in at least 37 games, according to Across the Timeline. Nine of those teams won the WNBA championship, while all 11 made it to the Finals in their respective seasons.

No other team has gone 37 consecutive games from the start of the season with the same starters. Only 11 teams have started 37+ games with the same lineup in a single season. 9 of them won the WNBA championship. All 11 made it to the Finals. — Across the Timeline (@WBBTimeline) September 22, 2019

The league record is 42-straight games, which has been accomplished by three teams: the 2006 Detroit Shock, the 2009 Phoenix Mercury and the 2016 Sparks.

Thumbnail photo via Chris Poss/Connecticut Sun