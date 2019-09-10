Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Connecticut Sun are headed for the WNBA semifinals, and they certainly are amped up for it.

And there’s nothing like a good ol’ fashioned hype video to get their fans riled up for the upcoming series.

The clip, narrated by Sun forward Alyssa Thomas, brings fans through the emotional turmoil Connecticut has faced following back-to-back single-round eliminations in 2017 and 2018. But as Thomas notes, the Sun refuse to allow those moments to define them heading into their first semifinals series since 2012.

Check it out:

The Sun kick off the semifinals against a yet-to-be-determined team on Sept. 17 at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Thumbnail photo via Photo Credit: Chris Poss