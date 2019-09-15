It’ll be a battle of East Coast vs. West Coast come Tuesday as the Sun kick off their WNBA semifinals series against the Sparks at Mohegan Sun Arena.
Games 1 and 2 will be played in Connecticut on Tuesday (Sept. 17) and Thursday (Sept. 19), while Games 3 and 4 (if necessary) will be played in Los Angeles on Sunday (Sept. 22) and the following Tuesday (Sept. 24). Game 5, should it be needed, will be played in Connecticut on Sept. 26.
The Sun and Sparks have met three times this season, two of which have been won by Los Angeles.
Tip-off for Game 1 on Tuesday is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.
Thumbnail photo via Photo Credit: Chris Poss