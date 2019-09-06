Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Connecticut Sun and Chicago Sky can’t afford to lose at this point.

The teams will meet Friday night at Mohegan Sun Arena in their penultimate game of the 2019 WNBA regular season. Having already secured a top-two finish and a double-bye to the WNBA playoff semifinals, Connecticut seeks to maintain pressure on the first-place Washington Mystics for home-court advantage throughout the postseason. If the Sun beat the Sky, and the Mystics lose to the Dallas Wings on Friday, Connecticut will have the tie-breaker advantage over Washington heading into the final game of the season.

The Sun’s phenomenal 15-1 record at Mohegan Sun Arena this season includes its current nine-game winning streak on home turf. They’re averaging 84.8 points and beating opponents by 13.1 per game over that nine-game span.

Chicago needs to win its final two games and the Los Angeles or Las Vegas to lose their final two in order to clinch a bye to the second round of the WNBA playoffs.

Chicago Sky (19-13) vs. Connecticut Sun (23-9)

Friday, Sept. 6, at 7:30 p.m. ET

Mohegan Sun Arena, Montville, Conn.

TV: NESNplus

Online: NESNgo.com; NESNgo app

Recent meetings

The Sky won the teams’ first meeting of the season, topping the Sun 93-75 on June 30 in Chicago. Connecticut won the second tilt 100-94 on July 30.

Players to watch

Sun forward/center Jonquel Jones scored 22 points Tuesday night in her team’s win over the Dallas Wings. She averages 14.6 points and a league-leading 9.8 rebounds per game.

Sky point guard Courtney Vandersloot has been an assist machine this season. She is averaging a WNBA-record 9.1. per game, including 10.3 in her last six outings.

Thumbnail photo via Chris Poss/Connecticut Sun