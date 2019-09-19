Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Now is a perfect time for the Connecticut Sun to make the most of their home-court advantage.

The Sun will host the Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday at Mohegan Sun Arena in Game 2 of their WNBA playoff semifinals series. The Sun lead the best-of-five series 1-0, and a victory on Thursday would leave them needing just one more win to clinch a place in the WNBA Finals.

The Sun have been red hot at home, having amassed a 16-2 record in the regular season and playoffs combined. The Sparks went 7-11 on the road during the regular season and playoffs, including losses in five of their last six trips.

Having gained the early advantage in the series, the Sun now must make the most of it.

Los Angeles Sparks (0-1) at Connecticut Sun (1-0)

Thursday, Sept. 19, at 6:30 p.m. ET

Mohegan Sun Arena, Montville, Conn.

TV: ESPN2

Online: WatchESPN

Recent meetings

The Sun lost their regular-season series with the Sparks 2-1, with both defeats coming on the road. Connecticut won Game 1 84-75 on Tuesday at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Players to watch

Sun point guard Alyssa Thomas scored 22 points and had 10 rebounds, and power forward Jasmine Thomas scored 19 points and dished eight assists, as expected roles seemingly flipped in Game 1.

Sparks center Candace Parker scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Nneka Ogwumike scored 20 points and had 10 rebounds in Game 1.

Thumbnail photo via Chris Poss/Connecticut Sun