Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Sun have a chance to sweep the Sparks come Game 3 on Sunday, but they’ll have to do it on the road.

Connecticut will tip off the third game of its best-of-five series against Los Angeles on Sunday in the team’s first road game since Sept. 8. Neither the Sun nor the Sparks had stellar road records during the regular season, going 8-9 and 7-10 away from home, respectively.

So the door remains open for Los Angeles to get back in the series. And considering Nneka Ogwumike and Riquina Williams have played some impressive ball over the last two games, despite the losses, Game 3 certainly will be an uphill battle for Connecticut.

But the Sun have a number of weapons (especially in their typical starting five) that have helped them reach their current point. Will they pull through with a third-straight victory Sunday?

Here’s how to watch:

Connecticut Sun (2-0) at Los Angeles Sparks (0-2)

Sunday, Sept. 22, at 7 p.m. ET

Staples Center, Los Angeles, Cali.

TV: ESPN2

Online: WatchESPN

Recent meetings

Despite winning the first two games of the series, it hasn’t been all-Connecticut all the time. The Sparks put together impressive runs in Games 1 and 2 that were squandered on both occasions.

Connecticut has shown plenty of resiliency throughout the series, overcoming sizeable deficits to pull out the win in each game. But the Sun dropped both regular-season games against the Sparks at the Staples Center, meaning something must change come gametime.

Players to watch

Courtney Williams and Jonquel Jones have been putting on quite the show to start Connecticut’s postseason run. The two have combined for 83 points, 33 rebounds and 14 assists in the first two games of the series, and will look to continue their dominance on the court come Sunday evening.

The Sun managed to shut down Candace Parker in Game 2 after her 24-point Game 1 performance on Tuesday. Whether they’ll be able to hold her down on her home court, however, could prove to be a challenge for Connecticut.

Thumbnail photo via Photo Credit: Chris Poss