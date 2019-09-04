Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Recent form suggests now is the perfect time for the Dallas Wings to visit the Connecticut Sun.

The teams will meet Wednesday night at Mohegan Sun Arena in a game which pits the Sun, owners of the WNBA’s best home record this season, against the Wings, who have the worst away mark. While Dallas has no chance of qualifying for the WNBA playoffs, Connecticut is hoping to stay within one game of the Washington Mystics for the best overall record, which will net them the top seed in the WNBA playoffs and home-court advantage throughout the postseason.

The Sun have won six of their last seven games and also boast an eight-game winning streak at Mohegan Sun Arena. Home comforts likely will be key to ending the regular season on a high note.

Dallas Wings (10-21) vs. Connecticut Sun (22-9)

Wednesday, Sept. 4, at 7 p.m. ET

Mohegan Sun Arena, Montville, Conn.

TV: NESNplus

Online: NESNgo.com; NESNgo app

Recent meetings

This will be the third time the teams have faced off this season. Dallas edged past Connecticut 74-73 on June 26. The Sun evened the season series Aug. 18 with a 78-68 victory.

Players to watch

The WNBA named Sun guard Courtney Williams the Eastern Conference Player of the Week on Tuesday, as she has averaged 21.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists in the team’s last two games.

Rookie guard Arike Ogunbowale has been one of the few bright in Dallas’ season. She averages a team-high 18.1 points per game and is the favorite to win the WNBA Rookie of the Year award. She scored 35 points last Thursday in the Wings’ loss to the Chicago Sky and 30 points Saturday in the loss to the Mystics.

Thumbnail photo via Chris Poss/Connecticut Sun