The 2019 WNBA Finals matchup officially is set.

The No. 2 seeded Connecticut Sun will take on the No. 1 Washington Mystics in the best-of-five series to determine this year’s WNBA champions. Washington on Tuesday punched its ticket to the Finals with a 94-90 Game 4 victory over the Las Vegas Aces at Mandalay Bay Events Center.

The Mystics have home-court advantage in the Finals, with Games 1 and 2 taking place at Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C. Games 3 and 4 (if necessary) will take place on the Sun’s home turf at Mohegan Sun Arena. Game 5, if need be, will be played back in D.C.

Tip-off for Game 1 is slated for Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Photo Credit: Chris Poss