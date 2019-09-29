Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The WNBA Finals is officially underway.

Sunday marked the Sun’s first WNBA Finals appearance since 2005, although it didn’t exactly the way the team had hoped. Connecticut dropped Game 1 of the best-of-five series 95-86 to the Washington Mystics, falling short of the fourth-quarter comeback.

Alyssa Thomas (20 points) and Courtney Williams (26 points) both had monster games for the Sun. Four of Connecticut’s five starters scored in double-figures Sunday, but it wasn’t enough to eke out the win.

The Mystics take 1-0 series lead with the win.

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Courtney Williams

SG: Jasmine Thomas

SF: Shekinna Stricklen

PF: Alyssa Thomas

C: Jonquel Jones

MYSTICS FIND EARLY EDGE

The Mystics wasted no time taking control in Game 1.

Washington kicked off the series with a 10-3 run. Ariel Atkins scored the Mystics first five points on her own.

.@iamArielAtkins sinks it from the corner to open up the scoring 💰 The #WNBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV is LIVE on @espn! pic.twitter.com/Q6bsY5ZGDz — WNBA (@WNBA) September 29, 2019

Jonquel Jones broke up the Mystic’s 10-3 run with a monster 3-pointer.

Jonquel Jones is

🤨

_/||_

_/¯ ¯_ Six-foot-six 👋

🤠

|| _

_/¯ ¯_ pic.twitter.com/NSWTfj1Pac — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) September 29, 2019

Washington nabbed an early seven-point lead, but a Courtney Williams jumper brought Connecticut within five.

The Mystics took an 8-point lead midway through the first, but it didn’t last long. A little magic from Courtney Williams helped make it a one-point game.

JJ with the dish to CW10! pic.twitter.com/dzPbPzAXpv — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) September 29, 2019

Turnovers cost Connecticut late in the first, however, allowing Washington to regain a healthy lead. The Mystics ended the first on a 12-0 run, taking a 30-17 entering the second.

WASHINGTON DOMINATES

Things didn’t get much better for the Sun in the second.

Connecticut began pecking away at Washington’s lead early, thanks partly to some impressive stuff from Morgan Tuck.

Alyssa Thomas’ ability to turn defense into offense helped Connecticut trim Washington’s lead to six. But the Mystics managed to regain a double-figure lead early in the second.

Find 🏀

Get 🏀

Put 🏀 in basket pic.twitter.com/vvEwyE8sEJ — Washington Mystics (@WashMystics) September 29, 2019

No matter how hard Connecticut pushed in the second, it struggled to erase Washinton’s 10-point lead through much of the quarter. Alyssa Thomas led the charge for the Sun with 15 points in the first half, going 7-for-7 from the floor.

The Engine is on another level right now. pic.twitter.com/Ze91C55JGX — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) September 29, 2019

The Sun did manage to bring themselves within nine to end the quarter, ending the half down 55-46.

SUN KEEP HOPE ALIVE

The Mystics’ magic continued in the third, but the Sun didn’t lose hope.

Turnovers proved costly again for the Sun early in the quarter, although Connecticut managed to hold Washington to just two points through the first five minutes.

This is Toya's house and she said you can't come in 🚫🏠 pic.twitter.com/rWzWy4mSv1 — Washington Mystics (@WashMystics) September 29, 2019

Jones cut the Mystics’ lead to 12 with a brilliant turnaround jumper.

JJ with the turnaround! pic.twitter.com/7w1dfUS6DU — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) September 29, 2019

Connecticut found cracks in Washinton’s armor in the final moments of the quarter, quickly trimming the Mystics’ 15-point lead to nine with a 7-0 run.

The Mystics tacked on three more points before the end of the third, taking a 76-66 lead into the final 10 minutes.

COMEBACK COMES SHORT

A 10-point lead was simply too much for Connecticut to overcome, but they didn’t go without a fight.

It didn’t take long for the Sun to bring themselves within six. And both Williams and Shekinna Stricklen led the way.

COMEBACK MODE HAS BEEN ACTIVATED. pic.twitter.com/VW0WcjrbTq — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) September 29, 2019

Several missed opportunities cost the Mystics dearly in the fourth, allowing the Sun to close the gap with time winding down. At one point, Connecticut was within four points of Washington midway through the quarter.

But the Mystics fought back, retaking a 13-point lead with just 3:10 left to play.

ATKINS BACK FOR MOR3 pic.twitter.com/5zkdH7zlVy — Washington Mystics (@WashMystics) September 29, 2019

Connecticut managed to get back within 10, but simply could not complete the comeback. The Sun fell to the Mystics 95-86.

PLAY OF THE GAME

STRICK!

Strick hard to rack! We're going to fourth with the Sun making noise. 76-66 Mystics. pic.twitter.com/rRUcDN1He3 — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) September 29, 2019

UP NEXT

Connecticut can tie the series at one game apiece in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals on Tuesday at Entertainment and Sports Arena. Tip-off is slated for at 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Photo Credit: Chris Poss