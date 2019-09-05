Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This may have been one of the Sun’s most impressive performances of the season.

Connecticut steamrolled the Dallas Wings 102-70 Wednesday night at Mohegan Sun Arena in one of the team’s most convincing wins of 2019. The Sun maintained a double-figure lead through most of the game as the team cruised to their ninth-straight win at home. They are now 15-1 in home games this season.

Jonquel Jones (22 points) and Morgan Tuck (17 points) led the charge in Connecticut’s 23rd win of the season. Wings rookie Arike Ogunbowale led all scorers with 32 points in the contest.

Connecticut climbs to 23-9 with the win while Dallas falls to 10-22.

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Courtney Williams

SG: Jasmine Thomas

SF: Shekinna Stricklen

PF: Alyssa Thomas

C: Jonquel Jones

SUN START HOT

It didn’t take long for Connecticut to get the ball rolling.

The Sun and the Wings traded leads early in the first, finding themselves knotted at eight points apiece just four minutes into the game. But that wouldn’t last long as Connecticut went on a 14-6 run during the second half of the quarter, led by Shekinna Stricklen.

Sometimes it just works 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/k3sy9T1Rvo — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) September 4, 2019

UHHHH OHHHH! YOU'RE ALL IN BIG TROUBLE NOW. pic.twitter.com/TrnBl6FsZu — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) September 4, 2019

The Sun cruised to a quick eight-point lead and managed to maintain it throughout the remainder of the quarter. The Wings had several changes to tighten the score, but a strong defensive effort from Bria Holmes helped stall Dallas’ efforts.

The Sun closed out the first with a quick pair of free throws, taking a 24-16 lead into the second quarter.

SUN EXTENDS LEAD

Things really took off for the Sun in the second quarter.

Connecticut wasted no time breaking things open, going up 14 on Dallas just two minutes into the quarter thanks to some impressive work by Alyssa Thomas.

What's better than one AT bucket? Two AT buckets. pic.twitter.com/DehNWmVlpq — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) September 4, 2019

Tuck helped pushed the Sun’s lead to 20 with a couple of big buckets from beyond the arc.

TUUUUUUCKKKKKKK 😍😍😍😍 SUN ARE ROLLIN' pic.twitter.com/5qN5hu9e1L — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) September 4, 2019

Jones sealed a successful first half with a quick three points for the Sun in the final seconds of the second quarter, extending Connecticut’s lead to 23 points after 20 minutes of play.

Jones led all scorers with a whopping 18 points in the first half.

Jonquel Jones powers her way to a game-high 18 PTS in the first half 💪 #WatchMeWork pic.twitter.com/Wr4KAhmH4x — WNBA (@WNBA) September 5, 2019

SUN’S DOMINANCE CONTINUES

The Sun’s success didn’t stop in the second half.

Dallas and Connecticut traded buckets to start the quarter once again, but Connecticut maintained a double-figure lead throughout the quarter. Jasmine Thomas helped the Sun’s cause with a 3-pointer early in the third.

Alyssa Thomas bolstered the Sun’s lead with another spectacular quarter on both ends of the court.

SUN BASKETBALL? MORE LIKE FUN BASKETBALL. 😎 pic.twitter.com/L7CVdAUhHz — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) September 5, 2019

Jones was almost untouchable Wednesday, racking up 22 points and 7 boards through 30 minutes of play.

Have a day, JJ! The center has 22 points and 7 boards. pic.twitter.com/Mha38tt2BI — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) September 5, 2019

The Sun held a commanding 27-point lead with 10 minutes left to play.

GOODNIGHT

Just like the first three quarters, it was all Sun in the fourth.

Rachael Banham kicked off the quarter with a nifty 3-point shot.

Dallas tried to close the gap on several occasions, but the Sun refused to budge. Two sweet dishes from Natisha Hiedeman, in fact, helped Connecticut maintain control late in the game.

The Sun took a massive 35-point lead in the final three minutes of the game thanks to some late-game magic by Tuck, who racked up 12 points in the final quarter.

Connecticut ended the game on a 30-point high note, topping Dallas 102-72.

PLAY OF THE GAME

Did you see that pass?!

THAT'S OUR PLAYER OF THE WEEEEEK! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Yx0pJToun1 — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) September 4, 2019

UP NEXT

The Sun will play the penultimate game of their regular season schedule Friday against the Chicago Sky at the Mohegan Sun Arena. Tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Photo Credit: Chris Poss