The Sun claimed victory Tuesday night in Game 1 of Connecticut’s semifinals series against the Los Angeles Sparks thanks in part to an outstanding performance by Alyssa Thomas.

The 27-year-old power forward recorded a double-double (22 points, 10 rebounds and five assists) in the first game of the best-of-five set. Her defense was just as impressive as her offense, too, as it has been all season long.

This is simply a video. a video that is 8 seconds long that shows exactly how lethal @athomas_25 is. ABSURD. pic.twitter.com/0l3FS3l1j3 — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) September 18, 2019

Curt Miller certainly has been impressed by what he’s seen from Thomas after nearly four seasons as the Sun’s head coach. In fact, he sees Thomas emerging as a new breed of power forward.

“For a long time, Candace Parker has been by far the best facilitating power forward in the league,” Miller told reporters after Sunday’s Game 1 victory, according to the Hartford Courant’s Alexa Philippou. “The emergence of Alyssa over the last couple years gives argument that she’s the new wave of power-forward facilitators. We got the full display (tonight) … I hope our fans realize what they’re witnessing.”

This quote from ⁦@CurtMillerWBB⁩ on Alyssa Thomas after her 22-point, 10-rebound, 5-assist, 4-steal performance has stuck with me: pic.twitter.com/hvys5GoUsb — Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) September 18, 2019

Thomas and the Sun take on the Sparks in Game 2 of the series Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. ET at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Thumbnail photo via Photo Credit: Chris Poss