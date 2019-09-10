Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Hurricane Dorian has had a devestating impact on the Bahamas.

Just ask Jonquel Jones, who hails from the island nation.

“I think this storm has been the worst ever, I think, because it just sat on the island for so long,” Jones told The Athletic’s Molly Yanity. “I think we would have been able to weather a (Category) 5 if it had moved a little bit quicker, but because it sat on the island so long, it kind of flooded areas that we’ve never seen flooded before.”

This isn’t the first hurricane the Connecticut Sun center and her family have had to endure. The Jones’ also weathered Hurricane Wilma in 2005, during which Jonquel specifically remembers watching fish swim around her living room.

But Jones says things were much worse this time around. So when she’s not doing what she can to assist her family, she often uses basketball as an outlet.

Jones refused to answer questions about the storm ahead of the Sun’s 102-72 victory over the Dallas Wings last week, taking some reporters by surprise. She later revealed why.

“I didn’t want to talk about it before the game because I was already in a tough situation just (having spoken) to my sister,” she said after the game, per Yanity. “I didn’t want to just break down before the game, or anything like that.”

Putting Dorian aside for the moment, Jones managed to notch 22 points and seven rebounds against the Wings in her first 20-point night since July 30. The following game, the Chicago Sky presented Jones with a $5,100 donation to the GoFundMe campaign she created (and donated $10,000 of her own money to) to help with Hurrican Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas.

Her Sun teammates and countless other players throughout the league have donated to her GoFundMe, proving Jones has plenty of support in the WNBA.

“I’m really proud of JJ. This has not been an easy few days for her,” Sun coach Curt Miller said after the Wings game. “I think it was a little bit of a safe haven for her to get out there and play.”

Thumbnail photo via Photo Credit: Chris Poss