Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Craig Kimbrel is heading to the injured list.

Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein announced Thursday that the ex-Boston Red Sox closer has been placed on the injured list with inflammation in his right elbow, according to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers. The 31-year-old felt something during his appearance Sunday, which led to an MRI that showed no structural damage, per Rogers.

According to Theo, Kimbrel felt something in his last appearance on Sunday. An MRI showed inflammation but nothing structurally wrong. The move enables David Bote to be recalled. He’s eligible to return next Thursday. — Jesse Rogers (@ESPNChiCubs) September 5, 2019

Kimbrel agreed to a three-year deal with the Cubs in June after a lengthy free agency.

The seven-time All-Star has converted 13 of 15 save opportunities in Chicago with a 5.68 ERA in 21 appearances. In three seasons with the Red Sox, Kimbrel posted a 2.44 ERA.

Thumbnail photo via Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports Images