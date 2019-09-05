Craig Kimbrel is heading to the injured list.
Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein announced Thursday that the ex-Boston Red Sox closer has been placed on the injured list with inflammation in his right elbow, according to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers. The 31-year-old felt something during his appearance Sunday, which led to an MRI that showed no structural damage, per Rogers.
Kimbrel agreed to a three-year deal with the Cubs in June after a lengthy free agency.
The seven-time All-Star has converted 13 of 15 save opportunities in Chicago with a 5.68 ERA in 21 appearances. In three seasons with the Red Sox, Kimbrel posted a 2.44 ERA.
Thumbnail photo via Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports Images