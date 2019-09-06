Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Well, football finally is here, and everyone is pretty pumped up about it — especially Danica Patrick.

The retired NASCAR driver was in Chicago on Thursday night with a few friends as Patrick’s boyfriend, Aaron Rodgers, and his Green Bay Packers kick off the new NFL season against the Bears.

Patrick posted some photos on Instagram of her and her gal pals walking along Lake Michigan, bravely walking the streets of the Windy City decked out in green and gold.

“Bravely walked all around Chicago in our @packers gear!!!!! People were actually pretty nice too! My Arizona bffs flew all the way to Chicago for a quick trip to support @aaronrodgers12 play in the first game of the nfl season. And we are all JACKED for tonight!!! Let’s goooo! ⚡️⚡️⚡️ ……yes this city is windy. 🤪💨,” she captioned the post.

It’s safe to say we’re about as jacked for the season as Patrick.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images