Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Giants secured their first win of the season thanks in large part to Daniel Jones, who was named the starting quarterback when New York elected to bench Eli Manning after an 0-2 start.

The rookie QB made quite the first impression, completing 23 of his 36 passes for 336 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Jones also ran for two TD’s of his own in the Giants’ 32-31 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It looked as if Tampa Bay was going to move to 2-1 on the year, but a missed field goal as time expired sealed the win for the Giants.

Jones’ first touchdown came in the second with New York down 12-3 with just over 10 minutes left in the quarter. But he found his opening and took off and just got into the end zone to keep his team in the game.

His second one, though, tied the game at 31-31 with just 1:17 left in the game. Jones had a wide open lane up the middle he took advantage of for an easy six points. The Giants took the lead on the PAT, eventually sealing the W.

We’re sure Jones will remember this game for a long, long time.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images