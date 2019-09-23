Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Daniel Jones had one heck of a game Sunday afternoon.

The New York Giants rookie made his debut after the team elected to bench its franchise quarterback Eli Manning after beginning the season 0-2.

What Jones did, though, probably wasn’t expected. The signal-caller threw for over 300 yards and two touchdowns. He also found the end zone twice himself, with the second TD tying the game ultimately leading for the slim 32-31 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But it was what happened during the game that surprised his teammates the most. According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, Jones “went into the huddle and said, ‘Let’s fu***** score!'” before running for a touchdown.

There was a point in the second quarter Daniel Jones went into the huddle and said, “Let’s fu***** score!” Guys were taken aback. Had never seen that side of him, seen him curse. Moments later he pulled a zone read and ran in a touchdown. Had the sideline buzzing. #Giants — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) September 23, 2019

To add to his impressive day, the 22-year-old became the first rookie since 1970 to throw for 300-plus yards, two touchdowns and run for two, as well, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

During the Giants' 32-31 win at Tampa Bay, Daniel Jones became the first NFL rookie QB with at least 300 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns in a single game since 1970. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 23, 2019

Only time will tell if Jones will lift New York to a 2-2 record during its Week 4 matchup against the Washington Redskins.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images