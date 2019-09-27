The Green Bay Packers fed Davante Adams early and often Thursday night, but when the game hung in the balance, the star wide receiver was standing on the sideline.
Adams spent the last few minutes of a career game on the sideline dealing with a toe injury and had to watch as the Packers’ comeback efforts fell short when Aaron Rodgers’ goal-line pass was deflected and intercepted with Green Bay trailing the Philadelphia Eagles 34-27. After the game, Adams told reporters he’s dealing with turf toe.
“He’s going to see Dr. Robert Anderson, who is one of the nation’s most noted foot experts, who is actually in Green Bay now, he’s there full time,” NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport said Friday morning on NFL Network. “So Adams is going to see him likely (Friday) for a full examination on his toe just to see how long he is out.”
The injury marked an unceremonious end to an otherwise incredible night for the Pro Bowler. Adams hauled in 10 catches for a career-high 180 yards, as the Packers made it clear that getting him the ball was going to be a priority. When he went down late in the fourth quarter, though, the Packers’ offense sputtered down by the goal line as Rodgers didn’t have his top weapon on the field.
Moving forward, it’s not totally unprecedented for a wideout to play with the injury. Atlanta Falcons superstar Julio Jones played through the ailment in 2016-17 (and played well) before having surgery on the toe in the offseason. It’s obviously too early to know how much time Adams will miss if the injury does sideline him, but the small silver lining for the Green and Gold is the Packers don’t play again for nine days.
Green Bay definitely could use Adams next Sunday, as the Packers head to Dallas to take on the unbeaten Cowboys before returning home in Week 6 to play the first-place Detroit Lions. If Adams does miss time, the Packers will have to lean heavily on Geronimo Allison and Marquez Valdez-Scantling on the outside as well as tight end Jimmy Graham. Expect the Packers to return to a run-heavy attack, too, although they also lost running back Jamaal Williams on Thursday night when he was carted off the field with a head injury.
